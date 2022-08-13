| logout
LeFlore County sports scoreboard 8-12-2022
Scores for games involving LeFlore County teams from Friday.
Fast pitch softball
Tishomingo 8, Heavener 2
Porum 14, Arkoma 0
Panama 4, Indianola 3
Pittsburg 4, Panama 3
Pocola 1, Erie, Colorado 0
Pocola 3, Fairland 2
Pocola 8, Owasso 1
Red Oak 2, Poteau 0
Poteau 9, Antlers 1
Whitesboro 5, Pittsburg 0
Silo 9, Wister 0
Hydro-Eakly 3, Wister 2
Fall baseball
Crowder 13, Cameron 0
Wister 11, Howe 3
To report scores or information, email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.