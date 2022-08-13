LeFlore County sports scoreboard 8-12-2022

Scores for games involving LeFlore County teams from Friday.

Fast pitch softball

Tishomingo 8, Heavener 2

Porum 14, Arkoma 0

Panama 4, Indianola 3

Pittsburg 4, Panama 3

Pocola 1, Erie, Colorado 0

Pocola 3, Fairland 2

Pocola 8, Owasso 1

Red Oak 2, Poteau 0

Poteau 9, Antlers 1

Whitesboro 5, Pittsburg 0

Silo 9, Wister 0

Hydro-Eakly 3, Wister 2

Fall baseball

Crowder 13, Cameron 0

Wister 11, Howe 3

To report scores or information, email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.