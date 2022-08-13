LeFlore County softball roundup 8-12-2022
Tishomingo outscores Lady Wolves
TISHOMINGO – Tishomingo jumped to a big lead early and went on to a 8-2 win over Heavener in a fast pitch softball district game Friday.
Heavener is now 1-2 and hosts Coalgate in the home opener 5 p.m. Monday.
Lady Pirates split pair
POTEAU – Poteau split a pair of games in a fast pitch softball three-way Friday.
Red Oak downed Poteau, 2-0, in the opener, before the Lady Pirates defeated Antlers, 9-1, in the second game.
Pocola stays undefeated
BROKEN ARROW – Pocola went 3-0 Friday in the Broken Arrow Tournament to improve to 7-0.
The Lady Indians opened with a 1-0 win over Erie, Colorado, defeated Fairland, 3-2, and downed Owasso, 8-1.
