LeFlore County softball roundup 8-12-2022

Tishomingo outscores Lady Wolves

TISHOMINGO – Tishomingo jumped to a big lead early and went on to a 8-2 win over Heavener in a fast pitch softball district game Friday.

Heavener is now 1-2 and hosts Coalgate in the home opener 5 p.m. Monday.

Lady Pirates split pair

POTEAU – Poteau split a pair of games in a fast pitch softball three-way Friday.

Red Oak downed Poteau, 2-0, in the opener, before the Lady Pirates defeated Antlers, 9-1, in the second game.

Pocola stays undefeated

BROKEN ARROW – Pocola went 3-0 Friday in the Broken Arrow Tournament to improve to 7-0.

The Lady Indians opened with a 1-0 win over Erie, Colorado, defeated Fairland, 3-2, and downed Owasso, 8-1.

