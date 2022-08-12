Obituary for Anna Reeves

LINDSAY – Anna June Reeves, 80, of Lindsay was born June 19, 1942 in Howe to Vernon Alvin and Velma Imogene (Faulkenberry) Jones and passed away Aug. 10, 2022 in Chickasha.

Private family graveside service is 10 a.m. Saturday at the Howe Cemetery. Burial will follow, arrangements under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

She graduated from Howe High School and played forward on a high school state champion basketball team. After marrying and in the process of raising three boys, she attended and graduated from South Eastern State University with two bachelors and two masters degrees.

She taught school in several districts, but finally retired from the Lindsay school district after more than 25 years. She is gone but will not be forgotten by family, friends and many, many students from the years past.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law Rick and Regena of Alex, and Ron and Cathy of Monroe; four grandchildren Ryan, Ross, Brandy and Wes; and five great grandchildren Kaisyn, Bentli, Ryker, Thomas and Rosie.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Randall Shane; and three brothers Gene, Cliff and Claude.

Viewing is from noon until 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to your local elementary school in her memory.

