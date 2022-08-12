LeFlore County calendar 8-12-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Friday

High school softball: Heavener at Tishomingo; Howe at Big 8 Conference Tournament; Cameron at Gore Tournament; Red Oak, Antlers at Poteau; Talihina at Spiro; Pocola at Broken Arrow Tournament; Whitesboro at Whitesboro Tournament.

High school baseball: Howe, Wister at CASC Tournament; Bokoshe at Smithville; Whitesboro at New Lima Tournament,

See the calendar for the next week on Friday’s newsletter.