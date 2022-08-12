Fast pitch softball roundup 8-11-2022

Hackler leads Poteau past Muldrow

POTEAU – Poteau improved to 2-0 in fast pitch softball Thursday with a 4-1 win over Muldrow.

The Lady Pirates are home again Friday, hosting Red Oak and Antlers in a three-way.

Pocola hammers Hulbert

POCOLA – Pocola swept a pair of district fast pitch softball games from Hulbert Thursday to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Pocola won the opener, 11-0, then completed the sweep with a 13-1 victory in the nightcap.

The Lady Indians are scheduled to play Fairland and Bixby in the Broken Arrow Tournament Friday.

