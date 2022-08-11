USDA awards grant to Lamplight Theater

By KEN MILAM

Efforts to renovate the historic Lamplight Theater in Heavener got a boost Wednesday as an award from USDA for $128,598 was announced.

City Manager Cody Smith accepted the award at a Poteau Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn session featuring former state Sen. Kenneth Corn.

An award of approximately $307,000 to the county Hospital Authority for Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center also was announced.

