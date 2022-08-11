Local fishing report 8-10-2022

This week’s local fishing report.

Wister: August 5. Elevation is normal, water temperature 95°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on buzz baits, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, and river channel. White bass fair on lipless baits around channels, river channel, and rocks. Channel catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, and punch bait around channels, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

See the area fishing report on Thursday’s newsletter.