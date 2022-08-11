LeFlore County calendar 8-11-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Thursday

First day of school

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

SEOLS Library to visit Heavener 3:30- to 5:30 p.m.

High school softball: Howe at Big 8 Conference Tournament; Muldrow at Panama; Cameron at Gore Tournament; Porter at Talihina; Hulbert at Pocola; Whitesboro at Whitesboro Tournament.

High school baseball: Howe, Wister at CASC Tournament; Bokoshe at Kiowa; Whitesboro at New Lima Tournament

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Memorial service for Daryl Bauer

LeFlore County Republican monthly meeting 6:30 p.m.

See the calendar for the next week on Thursday’s newsletter