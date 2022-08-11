LeFlore County calendar 8-11-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Thursday
First day of school
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
SEOLS Library to visit Heavener 3:30- to 5:30 p.m.
High school softball: Howe at Big 8 Conference Tournament; Muldrow at Panama; Cameron at Gore Tournament; Porter at Talihina; Hulbert at Pocola; Whitesboro at Whitesboro Tournament.
High school baseball: Howe, Wister at CASC Tournament; Bokoshe at Kiowa; Whitesboro at New Lima Tournament
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
Memorial service for Daryl Bauer
LeFlore County Republican monthly meeting 6:30 p.m.
