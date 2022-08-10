Poteau football tickets for sale online

Important ticketing information for the upcoming Poteau High School football season. Tickets will be on sale soon and they will be online. ALL tickets will be sold online. This includes reserved seating.

https://gofan.co/app/school/OK17036

gofan.co/search

If you received your email from GoFan for your reserved football tickets, you will click on “yes renew seats.” It will take you through the process of setting up an account and paying for them. Once you have completed the process it will show how many tickets you have. If you have two seats it will show 10 tickets, it will be number of seats times five games. It even asks if you want your tickets texted to you two hours before the game.