LeFlore County softball roundup 8-9-2022

VALLIANT – Heavener split its opening games of the 2022 softball season Tuesday, losing a district opener to Valliant, 3-0, in the opener, before beating Soper, 7-2 in the final game of the day.

In the opener, Heavener allowed only the three runs in the bottom of the third, but could not answer. Kinley Brand went all six innings, giving up 11 hits and three runs with two walks and four strikeouts.

Against Soper, the Lady Wolves rallied from a 2-0 deficit with seven runs in the top of the fifth to get the win.

ARKOMA – Cameron stayed perfect so far in the 2022 fast pitch softball season with an 11-2 win at Arkoma Tuesday.

Cameron is 2-0 and plays in the Gore Tournament, starting Thursday.

POCOLA – Pocola opened its season Tuesday by sweeping a home doubleheader against Colcord.

The Lady Indians won the opener, 9-0, before completing the sweep with a 17-2 win in the second game. Pocola hosts Hulbert in another doubleheader Thursday.

See the whole story on Wednesday’s newsletter.