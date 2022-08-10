Heavener cafeteria menu 8-11-2022 By Craig Hall | August 10, 2022 | 0 THURSDAY, AUG 11 Breakfast CEREAL/TOAST Lunch TURKEY SANDWICHES Get more with the Ledger daily newsletter Posted in Heavener, Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Heavener School preps for start of school August 9, 2022 | No Comments » Agenda Heavener School Board 8-8-2022 August 8, 2022 | No Comments » Fundraiser planned for HHS football August 7, 2022 | No Comments » Rodeo slated for Friday and Saturday August 5, 2022 | No Comments » Council approves roof bill August 5, 2022 | No Comments »