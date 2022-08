The LeFlore County sports scoreboard for games played 8-8-2022 involving LeFlore County teams.

Fast pitch softball

Cameron 16, Webbers Falls 2

Poteau 12, Panama 0

Quinton 14, Arkoma 8

Spiro 7, Roland 3

Hulbert 7, Talihina 3

Talihina 11, Porter 7

Fall baseball

Wister 16, Whitesboro 3

To report a score we did not have listed, please email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 653-2425.