LeFlore County softball roundup 8-8-2022

POTEAU – Emma Hackler threw a no-hitter and Poteau opened its 2012 fast pitch softball season Monday with a 12-0 win over Panama.

Hackler pitched all four innings, walking two and striking out eight.

Parker Patterson tripled and was 2-2 with two RBI and two runs for the Lady Pirates, Emma Hackler doubled and went 1-2 with a run and Keira Cox had a double while going 1-3 with a RBI.

Cameron girls blast WF

Cameron’s girls also opened their season Monday with an easy 16-2 win at Webbers Falls.

Lainey Dyer got the win, going two innings and giving up three hits with three strikeouts.

London. Dyer went the final inning, allowing one hits with two runs, one earned and two walks.

Adyson Cornell doubled while going 1-1 with three RBI and three runs.

