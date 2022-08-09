LeFlore County calendar 8-9-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Tuesday

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

High school softball: Heavener, Soper at Valliant; Howe at Panama; Cameron at Arkoma; LeFlore a Talihina; Colcord at Pocola; Whitesboro, Spiro at Vian.

High school baseball: Cameron, Smithville at Howe; Wister at Silo; Rattan at Whitesboro

LeFlore County Republican meeting 2:30 Patrick Lynch Library

