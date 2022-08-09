Heavener School preps for start of school

By CRAIG HALL

The Heavener School will host an open house Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m., leading up to the start of the 20222-2023 school year, which starts Thursday, the Board was reminded at Monday’s regular school board meeting.

The Board approved several policies, rehired the administration, certified and support staff and extra duty assignments for the coming school year.

Present were President Dylan Roberts, along with board members Danny Yandell, Ralph Perdue Jr. and Tim Davis. Michael White was absent.

