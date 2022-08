POTEAU – A private funeral service for John Wayne Robertson, 63 of Poteau, will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He was born Jan. 27, 1959 in La Chapelle, France to Pearl R. (Durant) Bost and Eugene L. Robertson and passed away Aug. 5, 2022 in Poteau.

