County could receive funds from opioid settlement

By KEN MILAM

LeFlore County appears to be in line for a share of the settlement between the state and drug companies involved in the opioid addiction crisis of the past several years.

County commissioners discussed the federal settlement with a representative of the Fulmer Sill Law Group in a closed-door session during Monday’s weekly meeting. After going back into open session, they voted to table any action until the district attorney has time to evaluate the contract offered.

