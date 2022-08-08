Services planned for Donnie Pettigrew

Funeral services for Donnie Pettigrew, 74, is 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Kane Riggs officiating. Burial will follow at noon at the Fort Smith National Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.

He was born July 15, 1948 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Mabel Marie (Barnes) and Merrell Franklin Pettigrew and passed away Aug. 8, 2022 in Cowlington.

See the whole story on Tuesday’s newsletter