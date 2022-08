SPIRO- A memorial service for Daryl Bauer, 70, of Spiro is 6 p.m., Thursday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro with Reverend Jeremy Porter and Reverend Lloyd Carr officiating.

He was born Sept. 29, 1951 in North Platte, Nebraska to Joseph Nathaniel Bauer and Rose Lillian (Hill) Bauer and passed away Aug. 3, 2022 in Okmulgee.

See the whole story on Tuesday’s newsletter.