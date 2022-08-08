Poteau School Board agenda 8-8-2022

POTEAU – The Poteau School Board will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Monday at the Bert Corr Administration Building at 100 Mockingbird Lane in Poteau.

CALL TO ORDER AND ROLL CALL OF MEMBERS.

RECOGNITION OF GUESTS.

COMMENTS FROM THE PUBLIC. ALL OF THE FOLLOWING ITEMS, WHICH CONCERN REPORTS AND ITEMS OF A ROUTINE NATURE NORMALLY APPROVED AT BOARD MEETINGS, WILL BE APPROVED BY ONE VOTE UNLESS ANY BOARD MEMBER DESIRES TO HAVE A SEPARATE VOTE ON ANY OR ALL OF THESE ITEMS. THE CONSENT AGENDA CONSISTS OF THE DISCUSSION, CONSIDERATION, AND APPROVAL OF THE FOLLOWING ITEMS: Minutes of the Special Board Meeting July 11, 2022. Minutes of the Regular Board Meeting July 11, 2022. Minutes of the Special Board Meeting July 15, 2022. Minutes of the Special Board Meeting July 21, 2022. Financial Reports. Change Orders

Item – – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE THE LIST OF DATES, TIMES AND PLACES OF REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS FOR 2023.

Information – – The regular board meetings are generally scheduled for the second Monday of each month.

Recommendation – – The Board approve the dates of the regularly scheduled board meetings for 2023 as presented.

Item – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE THE ADJUSTMENT TO PO # 033 .

Information – To adjust the reserve of PO # 033 to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority for Fiscal Year 2022 by increasing the total amount by $14,252.32 for a total of $41,752.32 for FY22.

Recommendation – The Board approve the adjustment of PO # 033 as presented

Item – – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE THE ACTIVITY FUND TRANSFER/S

Information – – Board action is required by law to transfer funds between Activity Fund sub-accounts. Activity Fund Transfer/s will be presented for Board approval.

Recommendation – – The Board approve the Activity Fund Transfer/s as presented.

Item – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE THE UPDATING OF THE POTEAU PUBLIC SCHOOL SIGNATORY LIST FOR COMMERIAL CHECKING ACCOUNT ENDING IN –285 AT CENTRAL NATIONAL BANK.

Information – Names to be added: John Turner, Diane Tillery, Matt McBee and remove Don Sjoberg and Jeremy Quarry.

Item – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE THE AUTHORIZATION FOR POTEAU SCHOOLS PROGRAMS.

Information – – The Board needs to approve selected staff as Purchasing Agents for all Funds, all Federal Programs and all State Programs. Recommendation – – The Board vote to approve Interim Superintendent Dr. John Turner and Vallerie Martin as Purchasing Agents for Poteau Independent School District and as Authorized Representatives for all Funds, including Child Nutrition Fund, Bond Fund, Building Fund, Co-op Fund, Activity Fund, and all Federal Programs including E-Rate, all State Programs, and all other school programs and activities not listed for the 2022-2023 school year.

Item – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO UPDATE THE CENTRAL NATIONAL BANK SAFETY DEPOSIT BOX TO ADD JOHN TURNER, DIANE TILLERY AND VALLERIE MARTIN AND REMOVE DON SJOBERG.

Item – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE THE UPDATING OF THE SIGNATORY LIST FOR POTEAU PUBLIC SCHOOL COMMERICIAL CHECKING ACCOUNT ENDING IN –246 AT COMMUNITY STATE BANK.

Information – Names to be added: John Turner and Diane Tillery and Remove

Don Sjoberg.

Item – – DISCUSS COMPLIANCE WITH THE CHILDREN’S INTERNET PROTECTION ACT (CIPA)

Information – – Poteau Public Schools is in compliance with the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA). We are using CIPA Filter CF-350 for our technology protection measures (Internet filtering software). CIPA filters protect against access by adults and minors to visual deceptions that are obscene, child pornography, or with respect to use computers with internet access by minors – harmful to minors. It may be disabled for adults engaged in bona fide research or other lawful purposes. Our district policy includes monitoring the online activities of minors. Our Internet Safety Policy addresses the following as required by CIPA:

Access by minors to inappropriate matter on the Internet and World Wide Web; The safety and security of minors when using electronic mail, chat rooms, and other forms of direct electronic communications; Unauthorized access, including so-called “hacking”, and other unlawful activities by minors online; Unauthorized disclosure, use, and dissemination of personal information regarding minors; Measures designed to restrict minors’ access to materials harmful to minors; and Educating minors about appropriate online behavior, including interacting with other individuals on social networking websites and in chat rooms and cyber bullying awareness and response

Recommendation – – This item does not require any action.

Item – – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE THE 2022-2023 CONTRACTS / AGREEMENTS.

Information – – Each year there are individual and agency contracts/agreements that are entered into for needed services. These are a continuation of services from prior years and are listed below for board consideration.

Recommendation – – The Board approve the 2022-2023 contracts/agreements as presented.

(OSDE) Oklahoma State Department of Education and (PCG) Public Counseling Group. Save The Children – Headstart Services Careertech – Career and Technology Programs.

Item – – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE RESIDENCY COMMITTEE MEMBERS FOR A DISTRICT MENTORING PROGRAM.

Information – – This list will serve as the resource for a mentoring program designed to assist new teachers.

Recommendation – – The Board approve the Committee Members.

Item – – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE ADJUNCT TEACHER POLICY AND PAY.

Information – – The accreditation officer has suggested this action as a way to remain in compliance with Oklahoma Standards. Adjunct Teacher to be added to the Professional Non Certified position listing as holding a Bachelor’s Degree and paid from the Bachelor Degree Salary Schedule.

Recommendation – – The Board approve the adjunct teacher policy and pay.

Item – – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE THE MEMBERSHIP FOR POTEAU PUBLIC SCHOOLS WITH THE OSSBA.

Item – – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE AND/OR SANCTION OR NOT APPROVE AND/OR SANCTION BOOSTER CLUBS FOR THE 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR.

Information – – By law all Booster Clubs must be sanctioned and approved by the Board of Education. Booster Clubs have been sent the paperwork necessary to be sanctioned by the Board. The process of sanctioning is necessary to protect every person who is involved with the raising of funds for student activities. The process not only protects all school officials, including the School Board, administration and staff, it also protects the trust of patrons who financially support valuable student organizations. A list will be presented at the meeting.

Recommendation – – The Board approve and/or sanction the Booster Clubs for the 2022-2023 school year as presented.

Item – DISCUSSION OF MEAL PRICING AND CHARGE POLICYS FOR THE CHILD NUTRITION PROGRAM.

Item – – LEFLORE COUNTY NATURAL HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN.

Information – – A Resolution will be presented for adoption of the LeFlore County Hazard Mitigation Plan. More information will be provided in the meeting.

Recommendation – – The Board approve the adoption of the LeFlore County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

NEW BUSINESS.

SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT.

EXECUTIVE SESSION.

Proposed Executive Session pursuant to OKLA. STAT. tit. 25, Section 307 (B) (1) and (3), to discuss the resignations and employment of individuals as set out below.



Vote to convene into Executive Session.

Discuss the resignation(s) of employee(s) and any resignations submitted since the posting of the Agenda

Angel Barbee – HS Teacher

Stacey Bradshaw – SEC Science Teacher

Emily Cash – Paraprofessional

Jovana Guidry – Primary Custodian

Discuss the employment of the following:

Tori Easton – SEC Math Teacher

Kylee Morris – SEC Science Teacher

Tiffany Smith – LPC

Tim Bageant – Primary Custodian

Brooklyn Wilson – Pirate Quest – Non Certified PPS

Kagney Martindale – Pirate Quest – Non Certified UES

Emily Cash – Pirate Quest – Non Certified PPS

Maria Kathleen Midgley – Paraprofessional PPS

Discuss the contract for Interim Superintendent

Discuss the employment of a Superintendent

ACKNOWLEDGE THE BOARD HADS RETURNED FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION

Executive Session Compliance Statement by Board President.

VOTE TO APPROVE THE RESIGNATION(S) OF EMPLOYEES SUBMITTED SINCE THE POSTING OF THE AGENDA:

Angel Barbee – HS Teacher

Stacey Bradshaw – SEC Science Teacher

Emily Cash – Paraprofessional

Jovana Guidry – Primary Custodian

VOTE TO APPROVE THE EMPLOYMENT OF THE FOLLOWING:

Tori Easton – SEC Math Teacher

Kylee Morris – SEC Teacher

Tiffany Smith – LPC

Tim Bageant – Primary Custodian

Brooklyn Wilson – Pirate Quest – Non Certified PPS

Kagney Martindale – Pirate Quest – Non Certified UES

Emily Cash – Pirate Quest – Non Certified PPS

Maria Kathleen Midgley – Paraprofessional PPS

Item – DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE THE

CONTRACT FOR INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT.

VOTE TO APPROVE THE HIRING OF A SUPERINTENDENT

ADJOURN.