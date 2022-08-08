| logout
LeFlore County calendar 8-8-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
High school softball: Panama at Poteau; Webbers Falls at Cameron; Hulbert, Talihina at Porter; Quinton at Arkoma; LeFlore at Roland
Heavener Lions Club meets 5 p.m. at Simple Simon’s
School board meetings
See the calendar for the next week on today’s newsletter.