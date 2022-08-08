LeFlore County calendar 8-8-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

High school softball: Panama at Poteau; Webbers Falls at Cameron; Hulbert, Talihina at Porter; Quinton at Arkoma; LeFlore at Roland

Heavener Lions Club meets 5 p.m. at Simple Simon’s

School board meetings

