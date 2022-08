POTEAU – A private service for Royal Otis Pritt, 76 of Poteau is at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He was born June 14, 1946 in Given, West Virginia to Kathleen (Smith) Pritt and Roy Pritt and passed away Aug. 5, 2022 in Poteau.

