Agenda Heavener School Board 8-8-2022
The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Monday at the Glenn Scott Educational Center at 500 West Second Street in Heavener.
Here is the agenda:
- Opening flag salute
- Call meeting to order and record members present.
- Principals’ report: Keli Cartwright, Jeremy Dyer and Grant Ralls.
- Superintendent report: Ed Wilson.
- Consent agenda.
- Tabled from previous meeting: approve or disapprove contract with Providence Working Canines for random safety sweeps with the district for 2023.
- Approve or disapprove Board FMAAA-Extracurricular activities emergency medical service and district’s athletic emergency action plan.
- Approve or disapprove adjunct teachers for 2022-2023: William Sanders, seventh grade geography, two hours; Angela Wooten, eighth grade remedial math (S1) one hour, and eighth grade remedial reading (S2) one hour; Randall Wheat, sixth grade math, three hours; Carrie Alexander, career tech family and consumer sciences, seven hours.
- Approve or disapprove gate duty stipend in the amount of $15 for football, basketball, softball, baseball and soccer games.
- Approve or disapprove contract between Heavener Schools and Hodgen Schools regarding eighth=grade students playing competitive football.
- Approve or disapprove bus leases for Heavener Schools and LCSEC to Ross Transportation for 2022-2023.
- Approve or disapprove contracts for administrators, certified staff, support staff and extra duties for Heavener Public Schools and LeFlore County Special Education employees for 2022-2023.
- Approve or disapprove CEP plan on child nutrition program for 2022-2023 and increase meal prices for adult breakfasts from $1.94 to $2.26 and adult lunch prices from $3.85 to $4.00.
- Approve or disapprove contract for social emotional learning with New Hope Counseling & Guidance in the amount of $50,040 for 2022-2023.
- Approve or disapprove resignations as received by the superintendent.
- Proposed executive session to discuss the employment of temporary band instructor/elementary music teacher, temporary cafeteria/custodian worker, temporary LCSEC teacher, and temporary LCSEC paraprofessional for 2022-2023: OS 307 (B)(1)
- Vote to convene in executive session.
- Acknowledge boards’ return to open session and president’s statement regarding items discussed in executive session.
- Approve or disapprove the employment of temporary band instructor/elementary music teacher, temporary cafeteria/custodian worker, temporary LCSEC teacher, and temporary LCSEC paraprofessional for 2022-2023.
- New business.
- Approve or disapprove motion to adjourn meeting.