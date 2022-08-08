 Skip to content

Agenda Heavener School Board 8-8-2022

| |
Glenn Scott Center

The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Monday at the Glenn Scott Educational Center at 500 West Second Street in Heavener.

Here is the agenda:

  1. Opening flag salute
  3. Call meeting to order and record members present.
  4. Principals’ report: Keli Cartwright, Jeremy Dyer and Grant Ralls.
  5. Superintendent report: Ed Wilson.
  6. Consent agenda.
  7. Tabled from previous meeting: approve or disapprove contract with Providence Working Canines for random safety sweeps with the district for 2023.
  8. Approve or disapprove Board FMAAA-Extracurricular activities emergency medical service and district’s athletic emergency action plan.
  9. Approve or disapprove adjunct teachers for 2022-2023: William Sanders, seventh grade geography, two hours; Angela Wooten, eighth grade remedial math (S1) one hour, and eighth grade remedial reading (S2) one hour; Randall Wheat, sixth grade math, three hours; Carrie Alexander, career tech family and consumer sciences, seven hours.
  10. Approve or disapprove gate duty stipend in the amount of $15 for football, basketball, softball, baseball and soccer games.
  11. Approve or disapprove contract between Heavener Schools and Hodgen Schools regarding eighth=grade students playing competitive football.
  12. Approve or disapprove bus leases for Heavener Schools and LCSEC to Ross Transportation for 2022-2023.
  13. Approve or disapprove contracts for administrators, certified staff, support staff and extra duties for Heavener Public Schools and LeFlore County Special Education employees for 2022-2023.
  14. Approve or disapprove CEP plan on child nutrition program for 2022-2023 and increase meal prices for adult breakfasts from $1.94 to $2.26 and adult lunch prices from $3.85 to $4.00.
  15. Approve or disapprove contract for social emotional learning with New Hope Counseling & Guidance in the amount of $50,040 for 2022-2023.
  16. Approve or disapprove resignations as received by the superintendent.
  17. Proposed executive session to discuss the employment of temporary band instructor/elementary music teacher, temporary cafeteria/custodian worker, temporary LCSEC teacher, and temporary LCSEC paraprofessional for 2022-2023: OS 307 (B)(1)
  18. Vote to convene in executive session.
  19. Acknowledge boards’ return to open session and president’s statement regarding items discussed in executive session.
  20. Approve or disapprove the employment of temporary band instructor/elementary music teacher, temporary cafeteria/custodian worker, temporary LCSEC teacher, and temporary LCSEC paraprofessional for 2022-2023.
  21. New business.
  22. Approve or disapprove motion to adjourn meeting.
