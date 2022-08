Clear skies and hot Saturday in LeFlore County. The high is forecast to be 95 degrees with a low of 74. A heat advisory is in effect from noon through 8 p.m. with a heat index of 105 expected.

Sunrise is 6:31 a.m. Sunset is 8:16 p.m.

