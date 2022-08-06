| logout
LeFlore County calendar 8-6-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Saturday
Memorial service for Candy Johnson
Funeral service for Trudy Mosblech
Heavener rodeo parade 4 p.m. downtown Heavener
Annual Heavener rodeo 8 p.m. Cecil Leachman arena
