LeFlore County calendar 8-6-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Saturday

Memorial service for Candy Johnson

Funeral service for Trudy Mosblech

Heavener rodeo parade 4 p.m. downtown Heavener

Annual Heavener rodeo 8 p.m. Cecil Leachman arena

See the calendar for the next week on today’s newsletter.