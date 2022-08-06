2022 LeFlore County football schedules

2022 LeFlore County football composite schedule.

Zero week

Aug. 26: Heavener at Pocola; Poteau at Bishop Kelley; Arkoma at Summit Christian.

Week 1

Sept. 1: Spiro at Panama.

Sept. 2: Heavener at Sallisaw Central; Pocola at Hackett; Midway at Arkoma

Week 2

Sept. 9: Hartshorne at Heavener; Metro Christian at Poteau; Panama at Hackett; Pocola at Spiro; Arkoma at Webbers Falls

Week 3

Sept. 16: Poteau at Chandler; Panama at Wilburton; Muldrow at Spiro; Pocola at Mena.

Week 4

Sept. 23: Heavener at Valliant; Fort Gibson at Poteau; Panama at Porter; Eufaula at Spiro; Pocola at Canadian; Dewar at Arkoma.

Week 5

Sept. 30: Heavener at Eufaula; Poteau at Madill; Talihina at Panama; Antlers at Spiro; Central Sallisaw at Pocola; Arkoma at Wetumka.

Week 6

Oct. 7: Idabel at Heavener; Hilldale at Poteau; Panama at Canadian; Spiro at Valliant; Gore at Pocola; Arkoma at Cave Springs.

Week 7

Oct. 13: Hugo at Heavener; Poteau at Broken Bow; Pocola at Panama; Spiro at Idabel; Foyil at Arkoma.

Week 8

Oct. 21: Wilburton at Heavener; Sallisaw at Poteau; Panama at Gore; Spiro at Hugo; Haskell at Pocola; Gans at Arkoma.

Week 9

Oct. 28: Heavener at Spiro; Poteau at Ada; Central at Panama; Pocola at Porter; Keota at Arkoma.

Week 10

Nov. 4: Antlers at Heavener; Stilwell at Poteau; Haskell at Panama; Spiro at Wilburton; Welch at Arkoma.

If you enjoy the Ledger or heavenerledger.com, please support us with a subscription.