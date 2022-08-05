Wister Trustees approve not terminating police chief

By DAVID SEELEY

The Poteau Daily News

WISTER – After a 26-minute executive session at Thursday night’s special meeting of the Town of Wister Board of Trustees at Wister Municipal Building, the board unanimously approved to not terminate Wister Police Department Chief Brandon Cooper.

At the board’s special July 15 meeting, the Wister Trustees unanimously approved to terminate both Cooper and Wister Police Department Sgt. Shawn Booth.

However, at Monday night’s emergency meeting after August’s regular meeting, it was explained by Town of Wister Board of Trustees Attorney Robert Stockton to the board that the Wister Trustees did not follow public notice statute when it went into executive session, then subsequently terminated Cooper and Booth at the July 15 meeting.

See the whole story on Friday’s newsletter or in Thursday’s Ledger.