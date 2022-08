The annual Heavener Roundup Club Rodeo will be held Friday and Saturday at the Cecil Leachman Arena.

Events are at 8 p.m. both days. A parade is planned for 4 p.m. Saturday with entrants lining up at the high school.

Admission is $8 for 13 and up; $5 for 5-12; and 4 and under are free.

See the full story on today’s newsletter or in this week’s Ledger or e-edition.