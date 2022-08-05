Most LeFlore County schools show growth

Most of the LeFlore County schools showed some small growth in the latest average daily membership numbers, published earlier in the week by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Athletic Association.

Poteau, the 74th largest school in the state, grew 35.75 students, while Heavener and Spiro flipped places. Heavener, ranked 158, moved up 6.72 students since last year, while Spiro saw the largest loss of students, dropping 33.36 students to now rank 182nd.

