Health Departments offer back-to-school shots

POTEAU – Children in southeast Oklahoma go back to school soon and county health departments are encouraging parents and guardians to make immunization appointments for their children as soon as possible to ensure they are ready for the first day of school.

“We want the parents to avoid the back-to-school rush since the health department can be very busy as we approach the first day of school,” said District 9 County Health Department Regional Administrator Director Juli Montgomery. District 9 covers Atoka, Bryan, Choctaw, Coal, Latimer, Leflore, McCurtain, Pittsburg and Pushmataha counties.

Montgomery said immunizations are one of the best ways to protect the health of your child against vaccine-preventable diseases.

See the whole story on Friday’s newsletter.