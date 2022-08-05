CSB donates to Kiamichi Tech’s police academy

POTEAU – The Workforce and Economic Development Center at Kiamichi Tech – Poteau is meeting training needs for local law enforcement through its Police Officer Training Academy. Kiamichi Tech is set to welcome 10 commissioned officers from seven law enforcement agencies in the region Monday.

In support of this program, The Community State Bank (TCSB) has donated scholarship funding to Kiamichi Tech that will be used to fund the tuition of local cadets, which will save their sending agencies significant financial resources.

“We appreciate The Community State Bank’s continued support of our programs,” said Michael Culwell, Kiamichi Tech – Poteau Campus Director. “Their generous, and repeated financial contribution to the Police Academy will allow local law enforcement agencies to send their officers to our Academy for top-notch education and training, while conserving their department’s resources.”

See the whole story on Friday’s newsletter or in the next Ledger newspaper.