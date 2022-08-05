Council approves roof bill

The Heavener City Council approved a bid from Rockin’R Roofing to repair the roof on the public library during Thursday’s regular business meeting.

Present were Joey Clubb, Marvin Meredith and Jim Roll. Mayor Max Roberts and Melinda Ballantine were absent.

The Council approved a bid of $46,140 to repair the library roof, which occasionally leaks when there is heavy rain and high winds. The bid was actually the highest, but was believed to be the best materials.

See the whole story on today’s newsletter or in Thursday’s Ledger.