Service planned for Trudy Mosblech

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Funeral service for Trudy Mosblech, 77 of Fayetteville, Arkansas is 2 p.m. Saturday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Point Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born Aug. 9, 1944 to Lucille (Prater) Cheely and passed away July 31, 2022 in Fayetteville.

Survivors include son Keith Webb and husband Billy Ragan; and brother, James N. Cheely.

She was preceded in death by her mother; son; Don E. Young; and grandmother, Artrude Praer.

Pallbearers are James Cheely, George Jones, Billy Ragan, Lance Templeton, Scott Edwards, Donald Beachel, Aaron Beckham and David Jelinek.

Visitation is Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.