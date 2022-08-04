Service planned for Rev. Ray Hood

POCOLA – Funeral service for Reverend Ray L. Hood, 100 of Pocola is 10 a.m. Friday at First Assembly of God in Muldrow with Reverend Shawn Money officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He was born May 27, 1922 in Panama to Cora (Cummings) Hood and Columbus G. Hood and passed away Aug. 2, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 76 years, Pauline Hood; parents; brothers and sisters Ivie Smith, Aurbie Willingham, Lester Hood, Omer Hood, Jonnie Hood, Dulice Browder, Lorena Bayne and Jimmie Hood.

Pallbearers are Cody Jackson, Dylan Johnson, Devon Johnson, Edwin Ogdon, Ted Stamps and Keith Williams.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Pocola.