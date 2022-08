Remember when is a feature the Ledger publishes most days on the people, places and events from the past in Heavener or LeFlore County.

Today’s picture is of the Heavener junior miss contestants for 1978 taken at the bridge at Cedar Lake by Gene Hall.

If you have an image to use, please email it to craig@heavenerledger.com.

If you enjoy the stories not hidden behind a paywall on heavenerledger.com, please support us with a subscription.