Local fishing report 8-3-2022

The local fishing report for this week.

Wister: July 29. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 90°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, plastic baits, and spoons around brush structure, points, river channel, and standing timber. Crappie on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, PowerBait, and spoons around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

See the area fishing report on our daily newsletter