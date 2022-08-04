LeFlore County weather forecast 8-4-2022

Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms in LeFlore County.

The high is forecast to be 92 degrees with a low of 73.

Sunrise is 6:30 a.m. Sunset is 8:18 p.m.

Average temperatures for Aug. 4 are a high of 95 and a low of 70.

Records for the date were a high of 102 in 1987. The record low was 66 in 1997.

Last year on Aug. 4, the high was 88 with a low of 67.

Wednesday’s high was 100, tying the record high for the date set in 2001. The low was 78.

