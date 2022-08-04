Heavener Council agenda 8-4-2022

The Heavener City Council will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Thursday at the Heavener City Hall at 103 East Avenue B in Heavener.

CALL TO ORDER – Chairman

ROLL CALL – Clerk

INVOCATION – Chairman

AGENDA

1. Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

2. Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

3. Consider, discuss, and take action to open sealed bids on the library roof.

Consider, discuss, and take action on rezoning the property at 302 Olive Street, from R-1 Residential District to R-3 Residential District for the placement of a mobile/modular home.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

Department heads’ reports

Treasurer’s report

City manager’s report

Trustees’/chairman’s report