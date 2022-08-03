Remember when 8-3-2022

Remember when is a feature the Ledger publishes most days on the people, places and events from the past in Heavener or LeFlore County.

Today’s picture is of the might Heavener sixth grade basketball team from 1975. Pictured are bottom row: Mark Thompson, Bruce Hanson, Craig Hall and Anthony Wyatt. Second row: Buddy Kelly, Shayne Liles, Curt Neal, Terry Earls, Bobby Graham, Mark Bohannon and Coach David Wann.

If you have an image to use, please email it to craig@heavenerledger.com.

Get more with the Ledger newsletter.