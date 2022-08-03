LeFlore County weather forecast 8-3-2022

Mostly clear skies and hot Wednesday in in LeFlore County.

The high is forecast to be 99 degrees, only one degree less than the record for the day, along with a low of 77. A heat advisory is in effect from noon through 8 p.m. with a heat index expected to reach 110

Sunrise is 6:29 a.m. Sunset is 8:19 p.m.

Average temperatures for Aug. 3 are a high of 95 and a low of 70.

Records for the date were a high of 100 in 2001. The record low was 63 in 1986.

Last year on Aug. 3, the high was 88 with a low of 67.

Tuesday’s high was 98. The low was 75.

