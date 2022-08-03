CASC regents hear positive reports

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – Carl Albert State College regents heard positive reports from most areas at the August meeting held Tuesday afternoon.

The board voted to relax the Covid restrictions put in place in 2020 to bring them in line with current recommendations.

Members also approved what were called minor changes to the school’s Title IX policy regarding legal hearings dealing with sexual harassment and other issues.

Kelly Kellogg and Kim Hughes reported on the Higher Learning Commission Assessment Team project.

Kellogg said the project was launched four years ago and was aimed at tracking students’ and the college’s performance, challenges and progress across the board, from individual to institutional levels.

She said the team’s work had been difficult and the school had shown progress in many areas.

Hughes said CASC’s report had been well received by the HLC and the team has been invited to share its methods and report at upcoming national and international conferences. She said other schools have contacted the CASC team for advice on their own assessment efforts.

Bill Nowlin, vice president of enrollment management, said enrollment, recruitment and retention efforts have been revised to use social media in ways that match the ways they are used by today’s students and potential students. He said the next three weeks would be especially busy for enrollment.

Chief Financial Officer Brian Roberts said the college hired a company called Megaphone Pro Solutions from Sallisaw last year to improve the school’s website. He said the website has been improved greatly, is more visible to online searchers and continues to be improved.

March Willis, vice president of academic affairs, reported on the Allied Health program. Willis said the Physical Therapy Assistant program was filled with 17 students. The program received 60 applicants.

He said 48 of 60 applicants to the nursing program were accepted, and 40 of those students had completed enrollment.

He said he hoped to recruit more advanced placement or LPN students to the program because those students know more about nursing and know they want to pursue the profession. He said inexperienced students sometimes enter the program then decide nursing is not for them.

Willis also said the school’s nursing facilities have been upgraded substantially.

The next regents meeting will be held Sept. 20.

