Services planned for Margie Weigart

Margie Weigart, 86, of Moore, formerly of Spiro, was born April 17, 1936 in Evansville, Indiana to Ray and Margie (Lasher) McElhinney and passed away in Moore on July 29, 2022.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday at the Mallory-Martin Chapel in Spiro, burial will follow in the Spiro City Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.

Surviving family members are two daughters Darla Smith and Dana Shipman; one son, David Shipman; one sister, Betty Uber; and two brothers Don and Bob McElhinney.



She was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Margie McElhinney; and her husband, George Weigart.