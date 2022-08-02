Service planned for James Deaton

HOWE – Funeral Service for James Deaton, 90 of Howe is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Howe Cemetery in Howe, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

Celebration of life is at Holiday Inn Express in Poteau after the services/burial. He served for the U.S. Navy for 22 years.

He was born in Howe Oct. 15, 1931 and passed away July 25, 2022 in Orange, California.

