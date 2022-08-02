Obituary for Candy Johnson

Carolyn “Candy” Virginia Boyd Johnson, 78, went to her Heavenly home July 30, 2022 while surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 28, 1943, to Forrest “Bob” Bodkin Boyd and Mabel Lee McCowan Boyd. Candy graduated from Mena High School in 1962. She was a cook/waitress before retirement, but she treasured her time as a truck driver most. She enjoyed her word search books and watching movies.

A memorial celebration is 2 p.m. at Board Camp Cemetery Saturday.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother; her beloved grandmother, Bertha Grace Sikes McCowan; two brothers; and one sister.

Candy is survived by her son Michael Lance and wife Shawn; her daughter Tonya Gore and husband Paul, her sister and care giver Ronda Wall and partner Greg; her grandchildren Lauren and husband Derrick and Justin and his wife Jessie; as well as five great-grandchildren who she adored; numerous nieces and nephews, who were special to her, and her dear friends Mandy Henry and son Jayden, and Gerald Johnson.

Online obituary at www.beasleywoodfuneralhome.com.