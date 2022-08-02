LeFlore County weather forecast 8-2-2022

Mostly cloudy skies with more rain or thunderstorms possible Tuesday in LeFlore County.

The high is forecast to be 96 degrees with a low of 77. Sunrise is 6:28 a.m. Sunset is 8:20 p.m.

Average temperatures for Aug. 2 are a high of 95 and a low of 70.

Records for the date were a high of 105 in 1998. The record low was 63 in 1991.

Last year on Aug. 2, the high was 87 with a low of 69.

Monday’s high was 89. The low was 72. A total of .03 inches of rain was recorded. Average rainfall for August is 2.48 inches.

