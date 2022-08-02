Absentee deadline approaches

The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching. Applications must by received by the LeFlore County Election Board by 5 p.m. Monday.

LeFlore County Election Board Secretary Sharon Steele said absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways.

“In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it’s easy to apply,” she said. “Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail or even mail.”

Voters can apply online using the OK voter portal at Oklahoma.gov/election/ovp. Applications are also available at the County Election Board of downloaded at Oklahoma.gov.elections.

Steele reminds voters that only the applicant can submit his or her own absentee ballot application. It is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person. Voters who submit their application in-person at the county election board will be asked to provide proof identity.

Voters with questions about absentee voting should call (918) 647-3701 or email leflorecounty@elections.ok.gov.

The LeFlore County Election Board is located at 103 North Church Street in Poteau. The board is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

