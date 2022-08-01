Libertarians receive top spot on ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY – A public drawing was held Sunday, July 31 at 2 p.m. to determine the ballot order of political parties for the 2022 General Election. The drawing was conducted by the Secretary of the State Election Board at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City. Representatives of the Democratic, Republican, and Libertarian parties were invited to attend the public drawing.

Political party candidates will be placed on the General Election ballot in the order that their party was drawn, followed by Independent candidates. Party order is as follows: Libertarian Party, Republican Party, and Democratic Party.

