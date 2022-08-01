LeFlore County weather 8-1-2022

Partly cloudy skies and warmer Monday in LeFlore County for the first day of August.

The high will be 93 degrees with a low of 75.

Sunrise is 6:28 a.m. Sunset is 8:21 p.m.

Sunday’s high was 84 with a low of 74. A total of .10 inches of rain was recorded, increasing the monthly total to 4.51 inches. Average rainfall for July is 2.97 inches.

Average temperatures for Aug. 1 are a high of 95 and low of 70. Records for the date were a high of 105 in 1998 and a record low of 61 in 1992.

Last year on this date, the high was 99 with a low of 78.

