Ledger news brief 8-1-2022

By CRAIG HALL

Welcome to the Ledger update for Aug. 1, 2022. This is Craig Hall, Ledger publisher, coming to you from our world headquarters on the west side of Heavener. This is the 213th day of 2022. There are 152 days left in the year.

We thank you for visiting today and ask you to please check out our daily newsletter at www.heavenerledger.substack.com. Subscriptions are only $5 a month and each morning you get our newsletter with exclusive content, plus your support will help us stay in business.

See the whole story on Monday’s newsletter.