Commissioners cancel burn ban

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – Following a few days of rain, Leflore County commissioners voted Monday to lift the ban on outdoor burning that was imposed July 11.

The ban could be reinstated if hot, dry weather conditions return and persist.

Prior to the commission meeting, the county Budget Board approved a revision to the temporary budget certifying an additional $220,000 to the district attorney’s maintenance and operation account for fiscal 2022-23.

County Clerk Kelli Ford said the money represented a grant from the state District Attorneys Association. Ford said the money had to be allocated in the county budget, and would be reimbursed by the state.

Commissioners approved a $1,287 cash reimbursement for the Midway Road project in District 2.

They also approved a lease with Landers Chrysler and Welch State Bank to benefit the Haw Creek Fire Department.

A floodplain application from Travis Sample was approved to allow access by a private road to the east side of U.S. 59 north of Holson Valley Road.

Road projects were approved in District 1 including 205th Avenue, 210th Avenue, Cart Lake Road and Kerr Road.

Earlier, the county Building Authority met and discussed progress on the courthouse air conditioning system. Chairman Craig Olive said part of the repairs have been made to the third floor courtroom, and the project is expected to be completed in September. No actions were taken in that meeting.

